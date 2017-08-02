REAPING ASMODEIA Announce US Headline Tour; “The Clemency Guise” Guitar Playthrough Video Posted

Minneapolis, MN-based progressive/technical death metal group, Reaping Asmodeia, dropped their Prosthetic Records release, Impuritize, in February of this year. Today, the band has revealed a brand new guitar playthrough for a track cut from that same album, entitled "The Clemency Guise". Watch guitarist Alex Kelly burn through the track below:

Drummer Daniel John Koppy says: "All of us in Reaping stay busy on and off stage. Whether we are performing, recording, or writing, we keep the Reaper oil burning. We figure what better time to share another play through from Impuritize, than now. Here is Alex ripping through the opening track of "The Clemency Guise". To sweeten the deal, we are also happy to announce a few upcoming festivals we are taking part in, as well as a Midwestern run of dates in September."

Reaping Asmodeia will kick off a headline tour of the US Midwest on September 8th in Des Moines, IA. The tour will visit several states before coming to a close back in Waterloo, IA on September 30th. But first, the band will perform a hometown show at Top Secret Metal Fest 3. See below for a full list of upcoming tour dates.

August

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Top Secret Metal Fest 3

September

8 - Des Moines, IA - Gurnfest

9 - Madison, WI - Midwest Massacre

11 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

14 - Indianapolis, IN - Taps Live

15 - South Bend, IN - Big Shots

16 - Peoria, IL - Rail II

30 - Waterloo, IA - Pit For Pits 3

Lineup:

Steven Lane - Vocals

Alexander Drake Kelly - Guitar

Daniel John Koppy - Drums

Roman Pinter - Bass