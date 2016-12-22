REAPING ASMODEIA - Impuritize Album Details Revealed; Audio Samples Streaming; Release Party Announced

Hailing from Minneapolis, MN, technical death metallists Reaping Asmodeia have set a release date for Impuritize, their Prosthetic Records debut, on February 24th.

Mixed and mastered by Zach Ohren (Fallujah, First Fragment), the album combines sheer brutality with meticulous technicality to craft one of the finest extreme death metal albums of the year.

The album's artwork was created by Eddie Danger of Unlimited Visual (Born Of Osiris) and can be viewed below. A teaser clip featuring samples of some of the the album tracks is also available Stay tuned for pre-order details in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“The Clemency Guise”

“Defenestration”

“Of Talons And Teeth”

“Hidebound”

“Carnal Declivity”

“Irreversible Evolution”

“Virulent Exposure”

“Collage Of Toxins”

“Ritual Of Ignorance”

Teaser:

Reaping Asmodeia have announced an advance listening party for Impuritize, and the official premiere for the sickening and disturbing video for their track "Of Talons And Teeth”, directed by Anthony Cousins. The event will take place at their hometown bar Bauhaus Brew Lab on January 10th and will include raffles, give-aways and great beer on hand. For further event information, head here.

Reaping Asmodeia linup:

Steven Lane -Vocals

Alex Kelly - Guitar

Daniel Koppy - Drums

Roman Pinter - Bass