REAPING ASMODEIA - “Irreversible Evolution” Bass Playthrough Video Posted

In the new video below, Roman Pinter of technical death metallers, Reaping Asmodeia, walks through the bass part for the track, “Irreversible Evolution”. Here the full song on their Prosthetic Records debut, Impuritize, out now.

Mixed and mastered by Zach Ohren (Fallujah, First Fragment), Impuritize combines sheer brutality with meticulous technicality to craft one of the finest extreme death metal albums of the year. The album's artwork was created by Eddie Danger of Unlimited Visual (Born Of Osiris).

Tracklisting:

“The Clemency Guise”

“Defenestration”

“Of Talons And Teeth”

“Hidebound”

“Carnal Declivity”

“Irreversible Evolution”

“Virulent Exposure”

“Collage Of Toxins”

“Ritual Of Ignorance”

“Ritual Of Ignorance” live video:

Album stream:

“Defenestration” lyric video:

“Of Talons And Teeth” video:

Reaping Asmodeia lineup:

Steven Lane -Vocals

Alex Kelly - Guitar

Daniel Koppy - Drums

Roman Pinter - Bass