REAPING ASMODEIA - RA Confidential Documentary Episode #5 Streaming

Minneapolis, MN-based technical death metallists, Reaping Asmodeia, continue their documentary series, RA Confidential, as they debut episode #5, Creation. Watch the new episode and previous episodes, all streaming below.

R.A. Confidential Part 1:

R.A. Confidential Part 2:

R.A. Confidential Part 3:

R.A. Confidential Part 4:

R.A. Confidential Part 5:

Reaping Asmodeia’s new album, Impuritize, is out now via Prosthetic Records, and is available for streaming below.

Mixed and mastered by Zach Ohren (Fallujah, First Fragment), Impuritize combines sheer brutality with meticulous technicality to craft one of the finest extreme death metal albums of the year. The album's artwork was created by Eddie Danger of Unlimited Visual (Born Of Osiris).

Tracklisting:

“The Clemency Guise”

“Defenestration”

“Of Talons And Teeth”

“Hidebound”

“Carnal Declivity”

“Irreversible Evolution”

“Virulent Exposure”

“Collage Of Toxins”

“Ritual Of Ignorance”

Album stream:

“Defenestration” lyric video:

“Of Talons And Teeth” video:

Reaping Asmodeia lineup:

Steven Lane -Vocals

Alex Kelly - Guitar

Daniel Koppy - Drums

Roman Pinter - Bass