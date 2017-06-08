REAPING ASMODEIA Release “Carnal Declivity” Music Video; Tour With INANIMATE EXISTENCE Begins Next Week
June 8, 2017, an hour ago
Minneapolis, MN-based progressive/technical death metal group, Reaping Asmodeia, will kick off their upcoming North American tour with headliners Inanimate Existence on June 16th in Sacramento, CA. The tour will visit several cities before coming to a close in Monterey, CA on July 1st, with select solo Reaping Asmodeia dates scheduled afterward. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.
In anticipation of the tour, the crushingly heavy four-piece have revealed a brand new music video for their track "Carnal Declivity", cut from their February 2017 Prosthetic Records release, Impuritize. Check out the music video below.
Tour Dates (with Inanimate Existence):
June
16 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge
17 - Bend, OR - 3rd Street Pub
18 - Portland, OR - The Analog Cafe
19 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
20 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria Pub
21 - Nelson, BC - The Royal
22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin!
23 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
24 - South Lake Tahoe, CA - American Legion
25 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline Sports Bar & Grill
27 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
28 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
29 - San Diego, CA - The Merrow
30 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
July
1 - Monterey, CA - Planet Gemini
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock (no Inanimate Existence)
5 - Thornton, CO - Trailside Saloon (no Inanimate Existence)
6 - Kansas City, KS - The Riot Room (no Inanimate Existence)