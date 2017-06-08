REAPING ASMODEIA Release “Carnal Declivity” Music Video; Tour With INANIMATE EXISTENCE Begins Next Week

Minneapolis, MN-based progressive/technical death metal group, Reaping Asmodeia, will kick off their upcoming North American tour with headliners Inanimate Existence on June 16th in Sacramento, CA. The tour will visit several cities before coming to a close in Monterey, CA on July 1st, with select solo Reaping Asmodeia dates scheduled afterward. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.

In anticipation of the tour, the crushingly heavy four-piece have revealed a brand new music video for their track "Carnal Declivity", cut from their February 2017 Prosthetic Records release, Impuritize. Check out the music video below.

Tour Dates (with Inanimate Existence):

June

16 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge

17 - Bend, OR - 3rd Street Pub

18 - Portland, OR - The Analog Cafe

19 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

20 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria Pub

21 - Nelson, BC - The Royal

22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin!

23 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

24 - South Lake Tahoe, CA - American Legion

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline Sports Bar & Grill

27 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

28 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

29 - San Diego, CA - The Merrow

30 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

July

1 - Monterey, CA - Planet Gemini

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock (no Inanimate Existence)

5 - Thornton, CO - Trailside Saloon (no Inanimate Existence)

6 - Kansas City, KS - The Riot Room (no Inanimate Existence)