REAPING ASMODEIA Release Preview Clip For Upcoming “Of Talons And Teeth” Music Video

Minneapolis, MN-based technical death metallists, Reaping Asmodeia, have released a preview of their upcoming music video for the track “Of Talons And Teeth”, from their new album, Impuritize, out via Prosthetic Records on February 24th. Watch below:

Mixed and mastered by Zach Ohren (Fallujah, First Fragment), the Impuritize album combines sheer brutality with meticulous technicality to craft one of the finest extreme death metal albums of the year.

The album's artwork was created by Eddie Danger of Unlimited Visual (Born Of Osiris) and can be viewed below. A teaser clip featuring samples of some of the the album tracks is also available Stay tuned for pre-order details in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“The Clemency Guise”

“Defenestration”

“Of Talons And Teeth”

“Hidebound”

“Carnal Declivity”

“Irreversible Evolution”

“Virulent Exposure”

“Collage Of Toxins”

“Ritual Of Ignorance”

Teaser:

Tonight, January 10th, Reaping Asmodeia will hold an advance listening party for Impuritize, and the official premiere of the "Of Talons And Teeth” video, directed by Anthony Cousins. The event will take place at their hometown bar Bauhaus Brew Lab and will include raffles, give-aways and great beer on hand. For further event information, head here.

Reaping Asmodeia linup:

Steven Lane -Vocals

Alex Kelly - Guitar

Daniel Koppy - Drums

Roman Pinter - Bass