REAPING ASMODEIA Release “Ritual Of Ignorance” Live Video

Minneapolis, MN-based technical death metallists, Reaping Asmodeia, have released a live video for “Ritual Of Ignorance”, a track from the band’s new album, Impuritize, out now via Prosthetic Records.

The video was filmed at Sonic Lane Studios, the audio was recorded using Reaping Asmodeia's live sound rig.

Mixed and mastered by Zach Ohren (Fallujah, First Fragment), Impuritize combines sheer brutality with meticulous technicality to craft one of the finest extreme death metal albums of the year. The album's artwork was created by Eddie Danger of Unlimited Visual (Born Of Osiris).

Tracklisting:

“The Clemency Guise”

“Defenestration”

“Of Talons And Teeth”

“Hidebound”

“Carnal Declivity”

“Irreversible Evolution”

“Virulent Exposure”

“Collage Of Toxins”

“Ritual Of Ignorance”

Album stream:

“Defenestration” lyric video:

“Of Talons And Teeth” video:

Reaping Asmodeia lineup:

Steven Lane -Vocals

Alex Kelly - Guitar

Daniel Koppy - Drums

Roman Pinter - Bass