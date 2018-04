In the new video below, drummer Daniel Koppy walks you through the track "The Clemency Guise", taken from his band Reaping Asmodeia's album Impuritize.

A previously posted guitar playthrough video for "The Clemency Guise" can be seen below:

Reaping Asmodeia dropped their Prosthetic Records release Impuritize in February 2017. A video for the track “Irreversible Evolution” is available below: