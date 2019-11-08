REBEL PRIEST Streaming New Track “Elm St.”

To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the film A Nightmare On Elm Street, Canadian “trash-N-roll” band Rebel Priest have released official audio for “Elm St.”, their tribute to the film’s antagonist Freddy Kruger.

The Wes Craven classic was released in theaters on November 9, 1984, inducing nightmares around the world and eventually inspiring the track “Elm St”, which appears on Rebel Priest’s forthcoming album R’lyeh Heavy due November 22 via SCRAPE Records.

Recorded in early 2019, R’lyeh Heavy showcases the band’s diverse brand of heavy rock, combining elements of classic metal (“The Summoning”, “Emperor”); biker rock (“Electric Lady”); 80s sleaze (“Hangman”, “Dead End World”), and even a dash of reggae (“Lighten The Load”). Lyrical highlights include “Elm Street”, the speed metal-tinged tribute to Freddy Krueger, and “Snake Eyes” - an ode to gambling which would make Lemmy proud.

Guitarist Benny Kemp comments: “It's finally time to announce what we've been spending the better part of a year putting our hearts and insanity into - this is the culmination of all the sounds we love with all the topics that move us. This project couldn't have happened without some of the most amazing people we have ever worked with, and we are forever grateful for the honesty and loyalty along the way!”

Pre-orders of the album are available here in various formats, including CD (digipak), Limited Edition Vinyl (various colour options) and merchandise bundles.

Tracklisting:

"The Summoning"

"Electric Lady"

"Hangman"

"Elm Street"

"Snake Eyes"

"Emperor"

"Lighten The Load"

"Dead End World"

"Elm St.":

"Electric Lady" video:

Rebel Priest launched a Japanese tour on October 8, which will include an appearance at Kappunk, the annual Tokyo punk festival.