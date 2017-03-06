REBEL WIZARD Debut “Eat The Warlock” Music Video

Australia’s Rebel Wizard have released a video for “Eat The Warlock”, a track from their album, Triumph Of Gloom, re-released by Prosthetic Records last month with the previously unheard bonus track, "Defenders Of The Gloom". The new video for “Eat The Warlock” can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"On The Unknown Self They Weep"

"Where We Surrender Completely To The Miserable Shaman"

"Trampled By Wolves And Sheep"

"Ease Of Wretchedness And Wonder"

"A Spell Of Sorrow To Relieve The Curse Of Triump"

"Eat The Warlock"

"Sorcerery"

"Hemorrhage Wonders"

"Defenders Of The Gloom" (bonus track)

“Eat The Warlock” video:

"Ease Of Wretchedness And Wonder”:

"Trampled By Wolves And Sheep" video: