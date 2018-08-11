REBEL WIZARD Debuts New Track “Drunk On The Wisdom Of Unicorn Semen”

Just before the official release of Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response; enjoy one last mouthful of bludgeoning, blackened Rebel Wizard. Get “Drunk on the wizdom of unicorn semen” below.

“Shot within the Wizards home of Sherbrooke Forest. We catch a rare glimpse of the Wizard drunk of his astrals on Unicorn semen during one of his daily rambles. Filmed by high priest video alchemist DLA-ALM. Watch the wretched negative metal Shaman waste his time off his chops on thy unicorns majestical mayonnaise because what the fuck else you going to do? Praise be to the Mountain Ash!” states NKSV on the making of the official music video.

On the meaning and making of this magically brutal concoction; NKSV shares “The knowledge of all things is found after drinking 75 liters of unicorn semen. Then you will know everything. Everything. But what of it? Then what? You would most probably be an annoying buffoon. I most certainly will find you repulsive. Everyone will. Those who find you interesting should be melted. It's a great song for high kicks and really should be played whilst rolling skating or segwaying off a unicorn. Large epic thighs around your head. It's the theme song for life right now.”

On the forthcoming new album titled Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response, Rebel Wizard masterfully captures fantasy and ferocity, spanning the gamut of artfully selected metal influence while simultaneously bulldozing limits with mind bending guitar virtuosity and adrenalized melodies. Each song is a unique state-altering experience, equal parts terrifying and utterly mesmerizing.

Descend into the underworld of extreme metal sorcery with the first album track, “The prophecy came and it was soaked with the common fools forboding”, streaming below.

Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response will be released on August 17th via Prosthetic Records and will be available on all Digital Platforms, Compact Disc and Limited Unicorn Semen Edition LP. Pre-order here.

Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response tracklisting:

"Persisting as it does"

"The prophecy came and it was soaked with the common fools forboding"

"High mastery of the woeful arts"

"Drunk on the wizdom of unicorn semen"

"The poor and ridiculous alchemy of Christ and Lucifer and us all"

"Mother Nature, oh my sweet mistress, showed me the other worlds and it was just fallacy"

"Majestic mystical burdens"

"Healing the chakras with heavy negative wizard metal"

"Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response"

"Exhaustive glory"

