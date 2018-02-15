REBEL WIZARD Release New EP; Video Streaming
February 15, 2018, 10 hours ago
Rebel Wizard has release a new EP, titled Great addictions to blindingly dark, worldly life. Available now at Bandcamp, the extended play is a quadruple slasher that includes the mind-bending single, “There is a game of madness, and it was decided that you must keep on playing video". A video for the track can be see below.
All mastered at the mystifying hands of NKSV; Great addictions to blindingly dark, worldly life was recorded at Mountain Ash Studios and preludes the upcoming Rebel Wizard full length due out later this year.
EP tracklisting:
"The sickness of all knowledge"
"There is a game of madness, and it was decided that you must keep on playing"
"Real happiness in killing enjoyment"
"Great addictions to blindingly dark, worldly life"
"There is a game of madness, and it was decided that you must keep on playing" video:
Get your copy now at Bandcamp. Available on all other digital outlets Friday, February 16th.