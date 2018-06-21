REBEL WIZARD To Release Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response Album In August; Track Streaming

The prolific heavy negative wizard metal warlock Rebel Wizard returns with another brew of fuzzed out black metal and classic NWOBHM.

On the forthcoming new album titled Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response, Rebel Wizard masterfully captures fantasy and ferocity, spanning the gamut of artfully selected metal influence while simultaneously bulldozing limits with mind bending guitar virtuosity and adrenalized melodies. Each song is a unique state-altering experience, equal parts terrifying and utterly mesmerizing.

Descend into the underworld of extreme metal sorcery with the first album track, “The prophecy came and it was soaked with the common fools forboding”, streaming below.

Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response will be released on August 17th via Prosthetic Records and will be available on all Digital Platforms, Compact Disc and Limited Unicorn Semen Edition LP. Pre-order here.

Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response tracklisting:

"Persisting as it does"

"The prophecy came and it was soaked with the common fools forboding"

"High mastery of the woeful arts"

"Drunk on the wizdom of unicorn semen"

"The poor and ridiculous alchemy of Christ and Lucifer and us all"

"Mother Nature, oh my sweet mistress, showed me the other worlds and it was just fallacy"

"Majestic mystical burdens"

"Healing the chakras with heavy negative wizard metal"

"Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response"

"Exhaustive glory"

"The prophecy came and it was soaked with the common fools forboding":