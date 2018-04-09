Record Label Mogul Who Signed SKID ROW, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA To Speak At Canadian Music Week

Lava Records' Jason Flom, who signed Skid Row, Stone Temple Pilots, Trans-Siberian Orchestra during his tenure at Atlantic and his spearheading the Greta Van Fleet campaign on his current label, will be a featured guest at Canadian Music Week on Friday, May 11th. Jason Flom: A Lifetime In Music & Justice will be held at the Osgoode Ballroom East, Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto.

Flom began his career at Atlantic Records as a Trainee Field Merchandiser when he was 18 years old. He rose through the ranks and was named Chairman and CEO in 2003. Flom became Chairman and CEO of Virgin Records in 2006 and in 2008, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group, where he oversaw the careers of such artists as Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, and 30 Seconds to Mars.

In 1995, he founded Lava Records as a joint venture with Atlantic Records, which turned out to be one of the most successful startups in music business history.

Jason Flom is a leading philanthropist who has long championed various political and social causes. He has demonstrated his commitment to social justice as a founding board member of the Innocence Project and a board member of Families Against Mandatory Minimums, The Legal Action Center, The Drug Policy Alliance, The Anti-Recidivism Coalition, NYU Prison Education Program, Proclaim Justice and VetPaw. Jason Flom is known as a leading civilian expert on clemency and is personally responsible for dozens of clemencies including 17 that were granted by President Clinton, all of whom were nonviolent drug offenders serving between 15 and 85-year mandatory sentences. He founded the Life After Exoneration Program and the Innocence Network Conference to provide support and social services for exonerees. In 2007 Flom co-founded the Freedom Fund at the Bronx Defenders. In 2011, he donated $1 million to the Innocence Project to establish a senior litigation position in honor of his late father Joseph Flom.

Flom is the host of the hit podcast Wrongful Conviction, now in its fourth season, which features interviews with men and women who have spent decades in prison for crimes they did not commit. Within two weeks of its release, the podcast shot to #7 on the iTunes charts and raised over $1 million to benefit the Innocence Project.

Canadian Music Week is Canada's most established music industry conference. Now in its 36th year, it is recognized as one of the premier entertainment events in North America focusing on the business of music. CMW brings together Sound Recording, New Media and Broadcast for one spectacular week of events - combining informative, intensive conferences, a cutting-edge trade exhibition, award shows, film festival, comedy festival and Canada's biggest New Music Festival. All convention functions take place at the CMW's host hotel, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (123 Queen Street West, Toronto M5H 2M9).

