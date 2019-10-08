Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2019 To Feature Titles From DIO, ACE FREHLEY, ALICE COOPER, CHEAP TRICK, SEBASTIAN BACH, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, GEDDY LEE, SAMMY HAGAR, OVERKILL, SLIPKNOT, LIFE OF AGONY, VENOM, JOE SATRIANI And More

Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2019 is scheduled for November 29, and the list of available product has been released.

Titles that may be of interest to BraveWords readers are listed below (Title, Artist, Label, Format, Release Type, Quantity):

Black Christmas Evil - Acid Witch - Witch House - 7" Vinyl - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus - 750

Get It Out - Altitudes & Attitudes - MRI - 12" Picture Disc - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus - 1000

Forever Wild (Los Angeles / 2003) - Sebastian Bach - earMUSIC - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 2300

Live at Red Rocks - Bad Company - BMG Rights Management (US) LLC - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 1500

Nuns & Roaches - Black Label Society - Metal/Entertainment One - 12" Vinyl - 'RSD First' - 2400

Are You Ready Or Not? - Live 12/31/79 - Cheap Trick - Legacy - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 3500

Gimme Some Truth - Cheap Trick - BMG Rights Management (US) LLC - 7" Vinyl - 'RSD First' - 1500

Billion Dollar Babies - Alice Cooper - Roadrunner - LP - RSD Exclusive

Dragontown - Alice Cooper - Nashville Catalog/eOne - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 1500

Rainbow In The Dark (Live) - Dio - BMG Rights Management (US) LLC - 12" Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 2500

Frehley's Comet Live... - Ace Frehley - Metal/Entertainment One - LP - 'RSD First' - 2700

Santa’s Going South For Christmas - Sammy Hagar - BMG Rights Management (US) LLC - 12" Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 2000

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year - Jimi Hendrix - Legacy - 12" Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 4500

Macro - Jinjer - Napalm Records - LP - 'RSD First' - 750

My Favourite Heachache - Geddy Lee - Atlantic Records - LP - RSD Exclusive - 2500

The Sound of Scars - Life Of Agony - Napalm Records - LP - 'RSD First' - 450

The Electric Age - Overkill - Metal/Entertainment One - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 1800

MTV Unplugged (3/16/1992) - Pearl Jam - Legacy - LP - RSD Exclusive - 13000

Live in Japan - The Runaways - Culture Factory - LP - RSD Exclusive - 1200

Surfing With The Alien - Joe Satriani - Legacy - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 3500

“All Out Life/Unsainted” - Slipknot - Roadrunner - 7" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 5000

Blue Series: Don't Blow It / Kage - Tenacious D - Third Man Records - 7" Vinyl - 'RSD First'

Manitou - Venom - Sactuary Records - 7" Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 2000

Peaches En Regalia - Frank Zappa - UMe - 10" Picture Disc - 'RSD First' - 4000

View the complete list here.

Notes:

Exclusives: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

RSD First: These titles are found first at indie record stores but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future.

Small Run/Regional List: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores, or are press runs under 1000, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country. (If a title is regionally based and is not available throughout the country, it will say that in the description. The majority of titles on this section of the list are there because they have a limited run.)