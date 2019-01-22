RED CAIN Reveal Artwork, Tracklisting for Kindred: Act I

Born out of the emerging metal scene of Calgary, AB, Red Cain is a modern melodic metal project with European roots. With intricate songwriting, a heavy yet melodic feel reminiscent of progressive acts, and eerie ambient elements, Red Cain champion a fluid, dynamic, and unique musical style centered around telling dark, conceptual Faustian sagas and constructing those into an unforgettable live experience. Listeners might well pick out elements reminiscent of such luminary acts as Kamelot, Symphony X, Tesseract, Draconian, Marilyn Manson, whipped into a venomous new shape.

Having released three singles in 2018 "Wing Of The Crow" ft. Kobra Paige (Kobra And The Lotus), "Zero" and "Snakebouquet" off their upcoming debut full length "Kindred: Act I", the band is proud to reveal the album's artwork by Timur Khabirov, cover design by Igor Zayarny and track listing below.

The album was produced by Sascha Laskow (Every Hour Kills, ex-Divinity) with the band at Perfect Filth Studios and features guests Kobra Paige (Kobra And The Lotus), Daniel Louden (Benevolent Like Quietus) and guitarist Tyler Corbett.

Due out March 1st, 2019, album preorder for Kindred: Act I is available on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Snakebouquet”

“Midnight Sarabande”

“Zero”

“Blood & Gold”

“Juliet”

“All Is Violence”

“Wing Of The Crow”

“Wing Of The Crow” lyric video (featuring Kobra Paige):