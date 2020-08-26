RED CAIN Streaming New Single “Kindred”

Canada’s Red Cain is finishing their “Kindred” saga with the release of Kindred: Act II this coming October. So far the band has unleashed two singles off the forthcoming full length “Sunshine (Blood Sun Empire)” and “Demons”. Today, they are excited to give a deeper glimpse into the world of their sophomore album with their third single “Kindred”.

Vocalist Evgeniy Zayarny explains the story behind the song in further detail:

"'Kindred', the title track of our saga, is a song we have spent 3 long years waiting to release. Written before the songs on Kindred: Act I, and debuted live in subsequent shows, this song in many ways defined and created the concept for the tracks that followed. Haunting, powerful, challenging, and lyrically intense - it is still one of the songs we are most proud of. And it is time for it to be revealed.

“‘Kindred’ places us behind the burning eyes of the secondary antagonist of the saga, the Nameless Exarch - the high priest of the malign entity seeking to remake the world in its image. His past forgotten and irrelevant, the Nameless Exarch rises as the herald and prophet of this Lovecraftian force and rallies the disenfranchised, disillusioned, and discontent under his aberrant banner - triggering a tidal wave of chaos engulfing the globe.

“The composition of the track follows the path of the Exarch, starting with his call: “something reached and woke me up - and all is crumbling”, and is meant to oscillate between the last moments of introspection of the man who will become the entity’s vessel - “another lonely pilgrim to watch the world burn”, and his capture and dissolution in the maelstrom of fanaticism and madness. The soft vocal interludes play on the pervasive cult mentality of reality being but a dream, with the man that will be the Exarch begging his newfound master to “bring me awake...I need it”. The introspective sections quickly give way to the massive, heavy, and djenty main riff with spiraling leads - his transformation - toward an elevated, haunting chorus that shows the Nameless Exarch finally assuming his mantle with the anthemic ‘I dream of Kindred mine - across the world, we are the night.’

“So don your robe, find a secluded, gothic cavern, light one red candle - and listen to the Exarch’s call with us. This is ‘Kindred’.”

(Photo by: Ravenkin Photography)