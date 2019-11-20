RED DEATH Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour With ENFORCED

Washington D.C. crossover thrashers Red Death have announced a co-headline North American Expedition tour with Enforced. The band will be in on tour starting January 4 in Washington D.C. and wrapping on January 31 in Brooklyn, NY.

"We are very excited to finally begin our worldwide promotion of Sickness Divine," states Red Death vocalist and bassist Chad Troncale. "We haven't played a lot of these cities in almost two years so we are thrilled to visit new, as well as familiar, scenes around the country. See you soon!"

The band will be on tour in support of their forthcoming album, Sickness Divine, out November 29 via Century Media Records. Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich), Red Death have released the tracks "Sickness Divine" and "Face The Pain" off of the band's forthcoming third studio album. The album's physical release will be available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD with a bonus track (Misfits cover of "Death Comes Ripping") and a sticker or as Gatefold LP on 180gr. vinyl with poster.

Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich) and with cover art by Timbul Cahoyno (The Black Dahlia Murder, Nocturnus A.D.), Sickness Divine is a sledgehammer-to-the-skull riff-ride across its 10 annihilating tracks. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sickness Divine"

"Face The Pain"

"Sword Without A Sheath"

"The Anvil's Ring"

"Sheep May Unsafely Graze"

"Path Of Discipline"

"(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains"

"Dreadful Perception"

"Ravage"

"Exhalation Of Decay"

"Face The Pain" lyric video:

Red Death lineup, from left to right above:

Chad Troncale - vocals, bass

Ace Mendoza - guitar

Will Wagstaff - guitar

Connor Donegan - drums

(Photo - Angela Owens)