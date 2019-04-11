RED DEATH Announce European Tour With CRO-MAGS

Washington, DC-based crossover thrashers, Red Death, have just announced their return to Europe this September and October. The band will be supporting hardcore legends Cro-Mags for the Best Wishes 30th Anniversary Tour.

"We are honored and excited to return to Europe for our third time, especially to support the Cro-Mags on their Best Wishes 30th Anniversary tour," states Red Death on the tour announcement. "We look forward to playing to new crowds and showcasing music from our upcoming album."

Dates:

September

27 - Essen, Germany - Turock

28 - Limburg, Belgium - Hardcore Fest

29 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

30 - Paris, France - Gibus

October

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

4 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

Red Death's Face The Pain tour dates are listed below.

April

20 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

21 - Nashville, TN - TBA

22 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Magestic Lounge *

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St *

24 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room *

25 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews *

26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

28 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room *

29 - Louisville, KY - Spinellis

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBA

* - with Power Trip

After playing shows all across North America with the likes of Power Trip, Iron Reagan, Municipal Waste, Exodus, Obituary, Terror and also a European tour with Foreseen last year the band is gearing up to release their new album. Red death are currently working on the final touches for their upcoming third album and Century Media Records debut. The album will be recorded with producer Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip, etc) and is expected to be released late 2019.

(Photo - Angela Owens)