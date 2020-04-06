RED DEATH Announce European Tour With MIDNIGHT

Washington D.C. crossover thrashers Red Death continue to promote the release of their third studio album and Century Media Records debut Sickness Divine with a European tour in October / November alongside Midnight and Hellripper. Here is a list of the dates:

October

29 - Leiden, The Netherlands – Gebr. De Nobel

30 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Dynamo

31 - Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

November

1 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium – Casino

3 - Colmar, France – Le Grillen

4 - Paris, France – Petit Bain

5 - Toulouse, France – Rex

6 - Madrid, Spain – Caracol

7 - Barcelona, Spain – La Nau

9 - Martigny, Switzerland – Caves Du Manoir

10 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy – Slaughter Club

11 - München, Germany – Backstage

12 - Vienna, Austria – Viper Room

13 - Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert

14 - Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum

15 - Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

17 - Berlin, Germany – Lido

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Stengade

19 - Kassel, Germany – Goldgrube

20 - Weimar, Germany – Uhrenwerk

21 - Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard

22 - Morlenbach-Weiher, Germany – Live Music Hall

24 - Brussels, Belgium – Magasin4

Red Death checked in with the following comment about the tour: “We are beyond excited to be returning to Europe! We are both very honored and ecstatic about spending a month on the road with Midnight as well. They are one of our favorite bands to see live and they inspire us in that regard. We can’t wait to share a stage with them!”

Once more produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich) and with cover art by Timbul Cahoyno (The Black Dahlia Murder, Nocturnus A.D.), Red Death’s album Sickness Divine is a sledgehammer-to-the-skull riff-ride across its 10 annihilating tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Sickness Divine"

"Face The Pain"

"Sword Without A Sheath"

"The Anvil's Ring"

"Sheep May Unsafely Graze"

"Path Of Discipline"

"(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains"

"Dreadful Perception"

"Ravage"

"Exhalation Of Decay"

"Sickness Divine" video:

"Face The Pain" lyric video:

"(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains" video: