RED DEATH Debut "Sickness Divine" Music Video

Having just wrapped up a European tour with Cro-Mags, Washington DC crossover thrashers, Red Death, are launching a second single for their upcoming third studio album and Century Media Records debut, Sickness Divine, out on November 29. Watch the album’s title track, “Sickness Divine”, in a video directed by C. Cox / Noncenter, below.

Vocalist/bassist Chad Troncale checked in with the following comment about the song: “Title track of the record. It’s about the internet and the “holier than thou” god complex it enables most humans to indulge in. Hence the line “crucified cancellation just for using your mind”. “Divine” meaning all powerful and “Sickness” meaning it’s all in the mind and on the keyboard. Calling out the internet without using one technological term.”

Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich) and with cover art by Timbul Cahoyno (The Black Dahlia Murder, Nocturnus A.D.), Sickness Divine is a sledgehammer-to-the-skull riff-ride across its 10 annihilating tracks. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sickness Divine"

"Face The Pain"

"Sword Without A Sheath"

"The Anvil's Ring"

"Sheep May Unsafely Graze"

"Path Of Discipline"

"(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains"

"Dreadful Perception"

"Ravage"

"Exhalation Of Decay"

"Face The Pain" lyric video:

Red Death lineup, from left to right above:

Chad Troncale - vocals, bass

Ace Mendoza - guitar

Will Wagstaff - guitar

Connor Donegan - drums

(Photo - Angela Owens)