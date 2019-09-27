RED DEATH Launch Single “Face The Pain”

To coincide with the European tour with Cro-Mags that is starting today, Washington DC crossover thrashers Red Death are debuting a first single for their upcoming third studio album and Century Media Records debut Sickness Divine (November 29th, 2019).

Check out “Face The Pain” in a lyric video by Cloud Music Typography, streaming below.

Red Death’s vocalist/bassist Chad Troncale commented about “Face The Pain” as follows: “A song about inner strength and taking care of business. Inspired by both bettering myself and listening to Jocko Willink. The objective of this song is to get people to always own up to their mistakes and power through life’s nonsense.”

Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich) and with cover art by Timbul Cahoyno (The Black Dahlia Murder, Nocturnus A.D.), Sickness Divine is a sledgehammer-to-the-skull riff-ride across its 10 annihilating tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Sickness Divine"

"Face The Pain"

"Sword Without A Sheath"

"The Anvil's Ring"

"Sheep May Unsafely Graze"

"Path Of Discipline"

"(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains"

"Dreadful Perception"

"Ravage"

"Exhalation Of Decay"

"Face The Pain" lyric video:

Tour dates:

September

27 - Essen, Germany - Turock

28 - Limburg, Belgium - Hardcore Fest

29 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

30 - Paris, France - Gibus

October

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

4 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

Red Death lineup, from left to right above:

Chad Troncale - vocals, bass

Ace Mendoza - guitar

Will Wagstaff - guitar

Connor Donegan - drums

(Photo - Angela Owens)