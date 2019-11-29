RED DEATH's Sickness Divine Album Out Now; "(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains" Music Video Streaming

Washington D.C. crossover thrashers, Red Death, have released their third studio album and Century Media Records debut, Sickness Divine. A video filmed by David Thelen & Norman Heiner during the band’s recent European tour with Cro-Mags is being launched today for the song, “(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains”.

Vocalist/bassist Chad Troncale checked in with the following comment about “(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains”: “I resist life’s oppression and prefer to live my life by my rules. It’s very much a “Robin Hood” minded song. Featuring four lines written by one of my favorite lyricists, Mr. Jason Tarpey (Eternal Champion / Iron Age).”

Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich), the album's physical release will be available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD with a bonus track (Misfits cover of "Death Comes Ripping") and a sticker or as Gatefold LP on 180gr. vinyl with poster.

With cover art by Timbul Cahoyno (The Black Dahlia Murder, Nocturnus A.D.), Sickness Divine is a sledgehammer-to-the-skull riff-ride across its 10 annihilating tracks. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sickness Divine"

"Face The Pain"

"Sword Without A Sheath"

"The Anvil's Ring"

"Sheep May Unsafely Graze"

"Path Of Discipline"

"(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains"

"Dreadful Perception"

"Ravage"

"Exhalation Of Decay"

"Sickness Divine" video:

"Face The Pain" lyric video:

Red Death have announced a co-headline North American Expedition tour with Enforced. The band will be in on tour starting January 4 in Washington D.C. and wrapping on January 31 in Brooklyn, NY.

"We are very excited to finally begin our worldwide promotion of Sickness Divine," states Red Death vocalist and bassist Chad Troncale. "We haven't played a lot of these cities in almost two years so we are thrilled to visit new, as well as familiar, scenes around the country. See you soon!"

Red Death lineup:

Chad Troncale - vocals, bass

Ace Mendoza - guitar

Will Wagstaff - guitar

Connor Donegan - drums

(Photo - David Thelen)