RED DEATH To Release Sickness Divine Album In November; Details Revealed

Washington, DC-based crossover thrashers Red Death, will release their third studio album and Century Media Records debut, Sickness Divine, worldwide on November 29.

Red Death checked in with the following comment about Sickness Divine: “This is the record we all wanted to collectively make and we feel good about what we did. Whatever aspects we liked from our past material have been fine tuned and amplified. Any new ideas we wanted to bring to the table fit perfectly and now has opened the door for future material. We wanted to create something unique for our time. A crossover record but one that fully establishes Red Death as just Red Death and nothing more. A fine balance between what we’ve done and what we needed to do. We started recording with Arthur Rizk in Philadelphia, PA around late May and finished up early August. We are gearing up to tour Europe with the CRO-MAGS as well as preparing ourselves for 2020 and beyond. We are beyond excited and can not wait to share what we’ve created with everyone!”

Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich) and with cover art by Timbul Cahoyno (The Black Dahlia Murder, Nocturnus A.D.), Sickness Divine is a sledgehammer-to-the-skull riff-ride across its 10 annihilating tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Sickness Divine"

"Face The Pain"

"Sword Without A Sheath"

"The Anvil's Ring"

"Sheep May Unsafely Graze"

"Path Of Discipline"

"(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains"

"Dreadful Perception"

"Ravage"

"Exhalation Of Decay"

Look out for the launch of the album’s first single as well as the album’s pre-order start to happen on September 27.

Red Death recently announced their return to Europe this month and next. The band will be supporting hardcore legends Cro-Mags for the Best Wishes 30th Anniversary Tour.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery (with Pig Destroyer)

September

27 - Essen, Germany - Turock

28 - Limburg, Belgium - Hardcore Fest

29 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

30 - Paris, France - Gibus

October

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

4 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

Red Death lineup, from left to right above:

Chad Troncale - vocals, bass

Ace Mendoza - guitar

Will Wagstaff - guitar

Connor Donegan - drums

(Photo - Angela Owens)