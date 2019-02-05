RED DEVIL VORTEX To Host “The Devil’s Place” Video Release At Ultimate Jam Night

Red Devil Vortex will debut its latest video “The Devil’s Place” live tonight at Ultimate Jam Night at the Whisky A GoGo during Ultimate Jam Night’s 4 Year Anniversary show.

Red Devil Vortex released its current EP Something Has To Die in 2018, entering the US Billboard charts on its first week at No. 16 (Heatseekers Chart) and No. 49 (Independent Albums Chart).

Red Devil Vortex is currently in studio working with producer Omer Avni (Alien Ant Farm, Drugstore Fanatics) while promoting their music and planning a national tour and a new release for 2019.

Live streaming of Ultimate Jam Night can now be watched by downloading the free RYOULIVE app via iTunes and Google Play.

(Photo by: Nate Ledger)