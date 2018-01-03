RED FANG Announce Custom Wine; Additional Tour Dates Confirmed

Portland rockers, Red Fang, have announced a special wine collaboration with Teutonic Wine Company, a small urban winery in their hometown that make wines in the style of the Middle Mosel Valley in Germany and France's Alsace region. The wine, aptly called Red Fang Red is a blend of varieties that have never been done before: Pinot Noir, Tannat and Gewürztraminer.

To celebrate, Teutonic and the band will team up for a wine release party like no other on January 13th at the Teutonic headquarters in Portland. Attendees will get to enjoy a DJ set from drummer John Sherman, a wine tasting with the band, munch on house-made corn dogs and much more. Tickets are available here.

Drummer John Sherman commented on the collaboration: “Everyone thinks we’re very much about beer and our videos definitely portray us that way. We do drink beer, but I personally prefer wine and consequently, I’ve always wanted to make a Red Fang wine. To meet winemakers who also dig heavy music was a dream come true. The first time I went to Teutonic’s tasting room, they were playing Saxon on vinyl and I said to myself, ‘these are my people.’”

Additionally, Red Fang, who recently returned from their European tour with Mastodon, will once again hit the road for a string of headlining dates followed by a US run with Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity through February 10th. After that the band will embark on their first ever full tour of Latin America followed by a special performance at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, FL. A full list of confirmed tour dates are available below.

January

15 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

18 - Calgary, AB - Big Winter Classic 2018 @ Dickens Pub

21 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

23 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

24 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Early

January (with Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity)

26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

February (with Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity)

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

10 - Fargo, ND - Aquarium (Red Fang only)

March

14 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana

15 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage

16 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Alicia

17 - Lima, Peru - C.C. Festiva

18 - Santiago, Chile - El Domo San Diego

20 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Uniclub

21 - Goiânia, Brazil - Diablo Pub

22 - Florianopolis, Brazil - Celula Showcase

23 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odiesseia

24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vic Club

25 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - A Autentica

April

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville 2018