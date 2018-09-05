RED FANG Announce Late 2018 West Coast Dates; Begin U.S. Headline Tour This Week

Portland, OR rockers Red Fang have announced additional end of the year tour dates with Telekinetic Yeti. The tour begins November 29th in San Francisco, CA and ends December 8th in Boise, ID. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 7th at 10 AM local time. Red Fang has also been confirmed as the new headliner for Slaughter Que 2018 on October 6th in Atlanta, GA.

Additionally, Red Fang recently shared a cover of the 1978 cult hit “Listen To The Sirens” originally performed by Gary Numan’s Tubeway Army.

The music video which is a departure from Red Fang’s usual antics, showcases the band playing the song in their rehearsal place while taking in the sights and sounds of their hometown, Portland.

Red Fang begin their U.S. Fall headlining tour, sponsored by Kerrang! next week with support from Big Business, Monolord (select dates), and Dead Now. Red Fang has also announced a string of New Year’s Eve shows in the Pacific Northwest. Select dates with Thunderpussy, R.I.P., Wizard Rifle and Gaythiest.

Dates:

September (with Big Business, Dead Now)

7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival ^

8 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House #

9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel #

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

12 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

13 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

14 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

18 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr - HMAC

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

20 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

26 - Detroit, MI - El Club

28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

^ Red Fang Only

# with Monolord and Dead Now, no Big Business

November

29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

30 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy Theatre

December

1 – Pioneerstown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

2 – Tustin, CA – Marty’s On Newport

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

5 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

6 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Lounge

8 – Boise ID - The Olympic

28 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with Thunderpussy & Gaythiest)

29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with R.I.P. & Wizard Rifle)

31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (with Thunderpussy)

(Photo - James Rexroad)