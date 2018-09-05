RED FANG Announce Late 2018 West Coast Dates; Begin U.S. Headline Tour This Week
Portland, OR rockers Red Fang have announced additional end of the year tour dates with Telekinetic Yeti. The tour begins November 29th in San Francisco, CA and ends December 8th in Boise, ID. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 7th at 10 AM local time. Red Fang has also been confirmed as the new headliner for Slaughter Que 2018 on October 6th in Atlanta, GA.
Additionally, Red Fang recently shared a cover of the 1978 cult hit “Listen To The Sirens” originally performed by Gary Numan’s Tubeway Army.
The music video which is a departure from Red Fang’s usual antics, showcases the band playing the song in their rehearsal place while taking in the sights and sounds of their hometown, Portland.
Red Fang begin their U.S. Fall headlining tour, sponsored by Kerrang! next week with support from Big Business, Monolord (select dates), and Dead Now. Red Fang has also announced a string of New Year’s Eve shows in the Pacific Northwest. Select dates with Thunderpussy, R.I.P., Wizard Rifle and Gaythiest.
Dates:
September (with Big Business, Dead Now)
7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival ^
8 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House #
9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel #
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
12 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
13 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird
14 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
18 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr - HMAC
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
20 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
26 - Detroit, MI - El Club
28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi
^ Red Fang Only
# with Monolord and Dead Now, no Big Business
November
29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
30 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy Theatre
December
1 – Pioneerstown, CA – Pappy & Harriets
2 – Tustin, CA – Marty’s On Newport
3 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
5 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
6 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Lounge
8 – Boise ID - The Olympic
28 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with Thunderpussy & Gaythiest)
29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with R.I.P. & Wizard Rifle)
31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (with Thunderpussy)
(Photo - James Rexroad)