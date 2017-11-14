RED FANG Announce North American Winter Tour Dates

Portland rockers Red Fang announce North American headline tour dates for January and February 2018. Immediately following these dates, Red Fang will tour the U.S. with Black Label Society and Corrosion of Conformity. The band has also been announced for Welcome To Rockville 2018 on April 29th in Jacksonville, FL.

Additionally, Red Fang has begun their European tour with Mastodon and Russian Circles. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

November (with Mastodon and Russian Circles)

14 – Herford, Germany – X

15 – Brussels, Belgium – Melkweg

18 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Helldorado

19 – Stockholm, Sweden – Munchen Brewery

20 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

21 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA Main Hall

23 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar

25 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

26 – Besancon, France – Club Besancon

27 – Milan, Italy – Live Club

28 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex

29 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmarte

30 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal Club

December

2 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall

3 – Milton Keynes, UK – The Craufurd Arms*

4 - Wolverhampton, England - Civic Hall

5 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

6 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria University

7 - Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland

8 – Middlesbrough, UK – Empire Middlesbrough*

9 - Manchester, England - Academy

10 - London, England - Brixton Academy

*Red Fang only

January

16 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

21 – Winnipeg, MB – Pyramid Cabaret

23 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

24 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

25 – Atlanta, GA – The Early

January (with Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity)

26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

February

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

10 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium (Red Fang only)