RED FANG Announce North American Winter Tour Dates
November 14, 2017, an hour ago
Portland rockers Red Fang announce North American headline tour dates for January and February 2018. Immediately following these dates, Red Fang will tour the U.S. with Black Label Society and Corrosion of Conformity. The band has also been announced for Welcome To Rockville 2018 on April 29th in Jacksonville, FL.
Additionally, Red Fang has begun their European tour with Mastodon and Russian Circles. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.
November (with Mastodon and Russian Circles)
14 – Herford, Germany – X
15 – Brussels, Belgium – Melkweg
18 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Helldorado
19 – Stockholm, Sweden – Munchen Brewery
20 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
21 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA Main Hall
23 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
25 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
26 – Besancon, France – Club Besancon
27 – Milan, Italy – Live Club
28 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex
29 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmarte
30 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal Club
December
2 - Cardiff, Wales - Great Hall
3 – Milton Keynes, UK – The Craufurd Arms*
4 - Wolverhampton, England - Civic Hall
5 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
6 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria University
7 - Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland
8 – Middlesbrough, UK – Empire Middlesbrough*
9 - Manchester, England - Academy
10 - London, England - Brixton Academy
*Red Fang only
January
16 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
21 – Winnipeg, MB – Pyramid Cabaret
23 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
24 – Memphis, TN – Growlers
25 – Atlanta, GA – The Early
January (with Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity)
26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater
February
1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
2 - Portland, ME - Aura
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage
9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
10 – Fargo, ND – Aquarium (Red Fang only)