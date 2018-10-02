RED FANG Announce Second Leg Of US Tour Dates In December

Portland, OR rockers Red Fang have announced the second leg of their US headlining tour dates at the end of the year. The brief tour begins December 12th in Eugene, OR and ends December 15th in Bellingham, WA. Support will be provided by R.I.P. on all four dates.

The tour rounds up Red Fang’s Winter 2018 tour dates featuring additional select support by Thunderpussy, Telekinetic Yeti, Wizard Rifle and Gaythiest. All confirmed tour dates are available below. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 5th at 10 AM local time, here.

Red Fang recently shared a cover of the 1978 cult hit “Listen To The Sirens”, originally performed by Gary Numan’s Tubeway Army.The music video which is a departure from Red Fang’s usual antics, showcases the band playing the song in their rehearsal place while taking in the sights and sounds of their hometown, Portland.

Tour dates:

November (with Telekinetic Yeti)

29 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

December (with Telekinetic Yeti)

1 - Pioneerstown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

2 - Tustin, CA - Marty’s On Newport

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

5 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

6 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Lounge

8 - Boise ID - The Olympic

December (with R.I.P.)

12 - Eugene, OR - HiFi Music Hall

13 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

14 - Tacoma, WA - Alma Mater

15 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

December

28 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with Thunderpussy & Gaythiest)

29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with R.I.P. & Wizard Rifle)

31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (with Thunderpussy)

(Photo - James Rexroad)