RED FANG Announce Summer European Headline Tour Dates

Portland rockers Red Fang have announced headlining Summer European tour dates throughout June. The tour includes two festival appearances at Download Festival Madrid & Arsenal Festival. Tickets are on sale Wednesday at 10 AM CET.

Tour dates:

May

3 – Los Angeles, CA – Heavy Psych Sounds at House Of Machines

4 – San Francisco, CA – Heavy Psych Sounds at Bottom Of The Hill

18 – Las Vegas, NV – Planet Desert Rock Weekend at The Bunkhouse Saloon

June

20 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kurt

21 – Kragujevac, Serbia – Arsenal Festival

22 – Zagreb, Croatia – Mochvara Club

24 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte

25 – Stuttgart, Germany – Universum

26 – Aarau, Switzerland – Kiff Saal

27 – Lyon, France – CCO

28 – Toulouse, France – Metronum

29 – Madrid, Spain – Download Festival Madrid

30 – Lisbon, Portugal – PT LAV

