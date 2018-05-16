RED FANG Announce US Fall Headlining Tour

Portland rockers Red Fang have announced a US fall headlining tour with support from Big Business, Monolord (select dates), and Dead Now. The tour begins September 7th at Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, NC, travels through 17 cities and ends September 28th in Indianapolis, IN. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

Additionally, Red Fang recently finished successful South American and Australian/New Zealand tours. The band is also scheduled to perform at additional North American Summer festivals Heavy Montreal and Psycho Las Vegas.

Tour Dates:

May

16 - Adelaide, AU - Fowlers Live

18 - Wellington, NZ - Valhalla

19 - Auckland, NZ - Whammy

July

20 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

21 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Curling Club

28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

August

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas 2018

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

September (with Big Business, Dead Now)

7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival ^

8 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House #

9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel #

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

12 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

13 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

14 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

18 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr - HMAC

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

20 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

26 - Detroit, MI - El Club

28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

^ Red Fang Only

# with Monolord and Dead Now, no Big Business

(Photo - James Rexroad)