RED FANG Announce US Fall Headlining Tour
May 16, 2018, an hour ago
Portland rockers Red Fang have announced a US fall headlining tour with support from Big Business, Monolord (select dates), and Dead Now. The tour begins September 7th at Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, NC, travels through 17 cities and ends September 28th in Indianapolis, IN. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.
Additionally, Red Fang recently finished successful South American and Australian/New Zealand tours. The band is also scheduled to perform at additional North American Summer festivals Heavy Montreal and Psycho Las Vegas.
Tour Dates:
May
16 - Adelaide, AU - Fowlers Live
18 - Wellington, NZ - Valhalla
19 - Auckland, NZ - Whammy
July
20 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
21 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Curling Club
28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal
August
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas 2018
20 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
September (with Big Business, Dead Now)
7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival ^
8 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House #
9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel #
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
12 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
13 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird
14 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
18 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr - HMAC
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
20 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
26 - Detroit, MI - El Club
28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi
^ Red Fang Only
# with Monolord and Dead Now, no Big Business
(Photo - James Rexroad)