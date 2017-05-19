RED FANG Debut “Cut It Short” Music Video; European Tour Dates Announced

May 19, 2017, 24 minutes ago

Red Fang, who play Rock On The Range today, add to their canon of comedic clips, debuting the video for “Cut It Short”. Whitey McConnaughy directed the clip, continuing the partnership that birthed videos for “Wires”, “Prehistoric Dog”, “Hank Is Dead” and most recently “Shadows”.

In the “Cut It Short” video, McConnaughy explores the inner dynamics of touring bands with hilarious accuracy.

Red Fang plays one additional North American date (May 26th at the Modified Ghost Festival II) before heading to Europe for a month of shows. The band resurfaces Stateside at Bumbershoot in September followed by a performance at Crucial Fest.

Tour dates:

May
19 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range
26 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II

June
10 - Guilford, UK - Boileroom
11 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival
12 - Lille, France - L’Aeronef
14 - Orleans, France - Astrolabe
15 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne
16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex
21 - Orfu, Hungary - Fishing on Orfu
23 - Saarwellingen, Germany - Saarmageddon Festival
24 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
25 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival
28 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde
29 - Nimjegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

July
1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Fuzz Jam Festival
5 - Biarritz, France - Atabel
6 - Viverio, Spain - Resurrection Festival
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2
9 - Ile du Gaou, France - Pointu Festival

September
1 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest

