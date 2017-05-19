RED FANG Debut “Cut It Short” Music Video; European Tour Dates Announced

Red Fang, who play Rock On The Range today, add to their canon of comedic clips, debuting the video for “Cut It Short”. Whitey McConnaughy directed the clip, continuing the partnership that birthed videos for “Wires”, “Prehistoric Dog”, “Hank Is Dead” and most recently “Shadows”.

In the “Cut It Short” video, McConnaughy explores the inner dynamics of touring bands with hilarious accuracy.

Red Fang plays one additional North American date (May 26th at the Modified Ghost Festival II) before heading to Europe for a month of shows. The band resurfaces Stateside at Bumbershoot in September followed by a performance at Crucial Fest.

Tour dates:

May

19 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

26 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II

June

10 - Guilford, UK - Boileroom

11 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival

12 - Lille, France - L’Aeronef

14 - Orleans, France - Astrolabe

15 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

21 - Orfu, Hungary - Fishing on Orfu

23 - Saarwellingen, Germany - Saarmageddon Festival

24 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

25 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival

28 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde

29 - Nimjegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

July

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Fuzz Jam Festival

5 - Biarritz, France - Atabel

6 - Viverio, Spain - Resurrection Festival

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2

9 - Ile du Gaou, France - Pointu Festival

September

1 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest