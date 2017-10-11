RED FANG Debut “Not For You” Animated Music Video

Portland rockers, Red Fang, add to their canon of comedic clips, debuting the animated video for “Not For You”, directed by Balázs Gróf. Watch the full video below.

Additionally, Red Fang kicks off their headline US West Coast tour next week on October 17th in Eugene, OR. Support will be provided by Once & Future Band, Fireball Ministry and All Souls on select dates. Red Fang will close out the year with a European tour supporting Mastodon and Russian Circles through November and December.

Finally, Red Fang adds to their non-stop tour schedule announcing 2018 concerts with Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity through January and February.