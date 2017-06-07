RED FANG Launch Trailer Video For Upcoming European Tour
June 7, 2017, 3 minutes ago
Red Fang have released a video trailer for their upcoming European tour, which launches on June 10th in Guilford, UK at Boileroom.
Tour dates:
June
10 - Guilford, UK - Boileroom
11 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival
12 - Lille, France - L’Aeronef
14 - Orleans, France - Astrolabe
15 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne
16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex
21 - Orfu, Hungary - Fishing on Orfu
23 - Saarwellingen, Germany - Saarmageddon Festival
24 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
25 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival
28 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde
29 - Nimjegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
July
1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Fuzz Jam Festival
5 - Biarritz, France - Atabel
6 - Viverio, Spain - Resurrection Festival
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2
9 - Ile du Gaou, France - Pointu Festival
September
1 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest
Red Fang recently added to their canon of comedic clips, debuting the video for “Cut It Short”. Whitey McConnaughy directed the clip, continuing the partnership that birthed videos for “Wires”, “Prehistoric Dog”, “Hank Is Dead” and most recently “Shadows”.
In the “Cut It Short” video, McConnaughy explores the inner dynamics of touring bands with hilarious accuracy.