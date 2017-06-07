RED FANG Launch Trailer Video For Upcoming European Tour

Red Fang have released a video trailer for their upcoming European tour, which launches on June 10th in Guilford, UK at Boileroom.

Tour dates:

June

10 - Guilford, UK - Boileroom

11 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival

12 - Lille, France - L’Aeronef

14 - Orleans, France - Astrolabe

15 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

21 - Orfu, Hungary - Fishing on Orfu

23 - Saarwellingen, Germany - Saarmageddon Festival

24 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

25 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival

28 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde

29 - Nimjegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

July

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Fuzz Jam Festival

5 - Biarritz, France - Atabel

6 - Viverio, Spain - Resurrection Festival

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2

9 - Ile du Gaou, France - Pointu Festival

September

1 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest

Red Fang recently added to their canon of comedic clips, debuting the video for “Cut It Short”. Whitey McConnaughy directed the clip, continuing the partnership that birthed videos for “Wires”, “Prehistoric Dog”, “Hank Is Dead” and most recently “Shadows”.

In the “Cut It Short” video, McConnaughy explores the inner dynamics of touring bands with hilarious accuracy.