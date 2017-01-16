RED FANG Members Discuss Growing Up, Favourite Rock Stars And More; Fret 12’s The Sound And The Story Video Segment Streaming

In this new segment of the Fret 12 series, The Sound And The Story, Bryan Giles and David Sullivan of Red Fang discuss growing up, their favourite rockstars, forming the band and the big van accident of 2012. Watch below:

Video footage of Red Fang’s full performance at Wacken Open Air 2016 was recently released and is streaming below. The band performed the following setlist:

“Dirt Wizard”

“Cut It Short”

“Sharks”

“Malverde”

“Crows In Swine”

“Blood Like Cream”

“No Air”

“Wires”

“The Deep”

“Prehistoric Dog”