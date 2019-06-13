RED FANG - New Song "Antidote" Available On Streaming Services; Music Video Posted
June 13, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Portland rockers Red Fang’s digital single “Antidote” is now available on all streaming services!.The track was previously exclusive to the mobile app game Red Fang: Headbang! Listen on all streaming services here. Watch an accompanying music video, directed by Ansel Wallenfang & produced by Wieden+Kennedy, below.
Red Fang comments: "For those of you who suck at video games, now you can hear our new single, 'Antidote', uninterrupted by fun! It's now available for download as a regular old digital single. But if you are up for the challenge, see if you can beat our high score on your smartphone!"
(Photo - James Rexroad)