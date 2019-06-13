RED FANG - New Song "Antidote" Available On Streaming Services; Music Video Posted

Portland rockers Red Fang’s digital single “Antidote” is now available on all streaming services!.The track was previously exclusive to the mobile app game Red Fang: Headbang! Listen on all streaming services here. Watch an accompanying music video, directed by Ansel Wallenfang & produced by Wieden+Kennedy, below.

Red Fang comments: "For those of you who suck at video games, now you can hear our new single, 'Antidote', uninterrupted by fun! It's now available for download as a regular old digital single. But if you are up for the challenge, see if you can beat our high score on your smartphone!"

(Photo - James Rexroad)