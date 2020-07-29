RED FANG Share Adult Swim Single "Stereo Nucleosis"

Adult Swim Singles have shared a new song by Portland’s Red Fang as the forty-third entry in the 2019-2020 program.

“Stereo Nucleosis” is the quartet’s first release since last year’s standalone single/ video “Antidote” (which came paired with a headbang-powered app/game by Weiden Kennedy), and stands as a sterling exemplar of their trademark mix of compelling songwriting and heavy anthemic euphoria that speaks to the headbanger, the hesher, and the music student alike.

The band, whose last full length was 2016’s Only Ghosts, have an eye towards the future with exciting news about more new music forthcoming as 2021 inches closer.

Listen to "Stereo Nucleosis" here.

(Photo - James Rexroad)