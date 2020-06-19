RED HANDED DENIAL Release Lockdown Cover Of LADY GAGA Hit "Telephone" (Video)

Toronto-based rock/metal outfit Red Handed Denial have released a new social distancing pop goes metal cover. This time it's a take on the Lady Gaga hit "Telephone". Check it out below.

Phoenix-based rockers Halocene recently teamed up with Lauren Babic from Red Handed Denial, Sao Paulo-born Violet Orlandi, and First To Eleven's Audra Miller for a cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody". The official video is available below.

The cover is now available on most digital platforms.

Photo by Alex Lam