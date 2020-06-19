RED HANDED DENIAL Release Lockdown Cover Of LADY GAGA Hit "Telephone" (Video)

June 19, 2020, an hour ago

news red handed denial heavy metal lady gaga

RED HANDED DENIAL Release Lockdown Cover Of LADY GAGA Hit "Telephone" (Video)

Toronto-based rock/metal outfit Red Handed Denial have released a new social distancing pop goes metal cover. This time it's a take on the Lady Gaga hit "Telephone". Check it out below.

Phoenix-based rockers Halocene recently teamed up with Lauren Babic from Red Handed Denial, Sao Paulo-born Violet Orlandi, and First To Eleven's Audra Miller for a cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody". The official video is available below.

The cover is now available on most digital platforms.

Photo by Alex Lam



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews