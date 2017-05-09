RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Release “Goodbye Angels” Music Video
May 9, 2017, 14 minutes ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new music video for their song "Goodbye Angels", from the band's most recent album The Getaway, which was released by Warner Bros. Records on June 17th, 2016. The "Goodbye Angels" music video was shot in Atlanta and directed by Thoranna "Tota" Sigurdardottir.
Red Hot Chili Peppers have spent the year playing sold out shows in Europe and North America in support of The Getaway and will headline Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and The Meadows Festival. See below for a complete list of dates.
The Getaway debuted at #1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart and at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release in June. The Getaway marks the Grammy Award-winning band's seventh top 10 album and third #2 on the Top 200 Chart. The album debuted at #1 in Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, and New Zealand and at #2 in the United Kingdom and Germany. The Getaway was produced by Danger Mouse and mixed by Nigel Godrich.
Tour dates:
May
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
13 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans
14 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center-
16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
18 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
19 - Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena
21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
26 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
28 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
29 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
June
10 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
20 - Montreal , QC - Bell Centre
22 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
23 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
30 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July
1 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October
13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
16 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
18 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena