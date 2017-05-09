RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Release “Goodbye Angels” Music Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new music video for their song "Goodbye Angels", from the band's most recent album The Getaway, which was released by Warner Bros. Records on June 17th, 2016. The "Goodbye Angels" music video was shot in Atlanta and directed by Thoranna "Tota" Sigurdardottir.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have spent the year playing sold out shows in Europe and North America in support of The Getaway and will headline Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and The Meadows Festival. See below for a complete list of dates.

The Getaway debuted at #1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart and at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release in June. The Getaway marks the Grammy Award-winning band's seventh top 10 album and third #2 on the Top 200 Chart. The album debuted at #1 in Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, and New Zealand and at #2 in the United Kingdom and Germany. The Getaway was produced by Danger Mouse and mixed by Nigel Godrich.

Tour dates:

May

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

13 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans

14 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center-

16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

18 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

19 - Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena

21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

26 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre

28 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

29 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

June

10 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

20 - Montreal , QC - Bell Centre

22 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

23 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July

1 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October

13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

16 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

18 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena