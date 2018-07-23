REDEMPTION Guitarist NIK VAN DYK Talks New Album - "This Is Our Heaven And Hell"

Redemption guitarist Nik van Dyk is featured in a new interview with Sonic Perspectives. Check it out below.

On July 27th, Redemption will release their seventh full-length album, Long Night's Journey Into Day - the first to be produced with Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Primal Fear, Amaranthe, Doro, etc.).

For a preview of Long Night's Journey Into Day, the band has launched video for the track "Someone Else's Problem, directed by Patric Ulleaus / Revolver Films. Watch below:

The new album can be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- ltd. first edition Digipak-CD with 2 exclusive bonus tracks

- jewel-case CD

- 180g black vinyl

- navy-blue/red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive limited to 300 copies)

- transparent light blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- marine blue/green marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available

The follow-up to 2016's The Art Of Loss, which van Dyk counts amongst Redemption's very best, Long Night's Journey Into Day is inarguably the sound of a band at the height of their powers. As followers of Redemption are also aware, it is the first full-length since the departure of vocalist Ray Alder, and features the debut of Evergrey vocalist Tom Englund.

"We were unable to tour 'The Art Of Loss' because Ray was not able to actively participate in Redemption any longer, so we decided it was time to part company shortly after its release. Ray is a dear friend, and I have nothing but respect and love for him and what we created together. But at some point, it just became untenable."

Of course, Alder's shoes were not exactly going to be easy to fill, and it was essential that his successor be someone who would immediately command respect, as well as somebody who could exceed expectations when it came to performance. Moreover, it was integral that they had someone who could fully invest in the lyrical themes concerning the human condition, which have always been central to Redemption. So, the fact that from the beginning of his career Englund has penned lyrics about feelings of doubt, fear and despair with an unshakable emotional authenticity made him the perfect choice.

"Because of the power of his voice and the emotion he brings, this isn't going to be a shocking transition for fans. Tom's also a very versatile vocalist, and being a songwriter, he has a tremendous melodic and compositional sensibility, and on top of that, we've known each other for many years, and there is a level of not just professional respect but personal friendship to it all."

Guitarists Chris Poland (Megadeth, OHM) and Simone Mularoni (DGM) return as guest musicians. When it came to backing up the music with visuals, the band once again turned to a longtime collaborator, Travis Smith, whose humbling resumé includes records by bands such as Art Of Defiance, Opeth and Iced Earth.

Long Night's Journey Into Day tracklisting:

"Eyes You Dare Not Meet In Dreams"

"Someone Else's Problem"

"The Echo Chamber"

"Impermanent"

"Indulge In Color"

"Little Men"

"And Yet"

"The Last Of Me"

"New Year's Day"

"Long Night's Journey Into Day"

"Little Men":

"Indulge In Color" playthrough video:

Redemption guitarist Nik van Dyk recently issued the following update: "For those of you in Los Angeles who have been curious about my band, I'm pleased to announce we are playing the world famous Whiskey on the Sunset Strip on September 19th. Make me proud and let's sell out!"

For ticket information go to this location.

As previously announced, Redemption will appear at ProgPower USA 2018 on September 8th in Atlanta, GA, with more US dates coming soon.

Redemption lineup:

Tom Englund - vocals

Nick van Dyk - guitars

Sean Andrews - bass

Chris Quirarte - drums

Vikram Shankar - keyboards