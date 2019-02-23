REDEMPTION Keyboardist's LUX TERMINUS Performs TOTO Classic "Africa" Live; Multi-Angle Video Available

Redemption keyboardist Vikram Shankar has checked in with the following update:

"Check out Lux Terminus's live video of our cover of Toto's "Africa"! Some of the most fun I have EVER had on a stage! And yes, we may or may not have added a breakdown to this song..."

The video was shot at Lux Terminus' The Courage To Be celebration show at The Foundry Concert Club in Lakewood, Ohio on January 4th.

The Courage To Be was released on August 24th, 2018, and features a 21-minute orchestrally driven epic, high-octane jazz fusion, and a variety of other diverse influences including swing and electronic music. In addition, The Courage To Be includes a four-part musical suite that thematically tells a story of separation and hardship, but also hope and transcendence. The album features guest performances from vocalist Anneke Van Giersbergen, guitarist Timo Somers (Delain, Vengeance), and cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne (Leprous, Musk Ox). The Courage To Be was produced by the band and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima (Ayreon, The Gentle Storm, Devin Townsend Project). Pre-order The Courage To Be now here.

