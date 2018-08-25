REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR On LUX TERMINUS Debut - "This Album Represents Who I Am As A Musician, As A Composer, As A Person"

Keyboardist Vikram Shankar, who launched Lux Terminus prior to joining Redemption earlier this year, has checked in with the following:

"The Lux Terminus album is finally out! It's no exaggeration to say that this album, more than anything else I've done, represents who I am as a musician, as a composer... even who I am as a person.

I'd like to deeply and profoundly thank everybody who helped make this album possible: our special guests Anneke Van Giersbergen, Timo Somers, and Raphael Weinroth-Browne, whose talents elevated this record far beyond what I dreamed possible. Brett Caldas-Lima, for his masterful mastering and making my mixing chops listenable. All the wonderful reviewers and industry folks who have taken the time to listen, support, and offer words of encouragement. My bandmates, Matthew Kerschner and Brian Craft, who have truly outdone themselves in every way making this thing happen. The crowdfunding contributors, without whom we literally could not have done this release the way we did. And my girlfriend, Lauren Nolan, who inspired the narrative of the concept album, and lent her incredible voice to a couple tracks as well.

If you have the time, please give this album a listen and let me know what you think! And spread the word if you enjoy what you've heard. As a young unsigned band, we need all the help we can get to get into as many earholes as possible, and you guys are the key!"

Lux Terminus is proud to release "Epilogue: Fly", the second single from their upcoming debut album, The Courage To Be. The final chapter of a four-part suite that is one of the album’s centerpieces, "Epilogue: Fly" features the unmistakable vocals of Dutch legend Anneke Van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering, Devin Townsend Project, VUUR). Lux Terminus is excited to partner with Bravewords.com to premiere the single’s lyric video, created by Wayne Joyner (Ayreon, Europe, Rick Springfield).

Shankar: "As the only song on The Courage To Be with lyrics, 'Epilogue: Fly' is responsible for encapsulating the concept of the record. The message of both the song and the album is simple: life often presents us with circumstances that are difficult to bear, and sometimes, happiness and peace can seem transient and fleeting in the face of such negativity. In those moments, all we can do is resolve to fight through the darkness. This song is a statement of resolve for myself, which I hope that others can relate to: that no matter how difficult things can get, I will always choose life.

It is fitting for me, therefore, that the words of this song are delivered by an artist whose voice and music have given me the strength to choose life, time and time again. Anneke not only has my favorite voice in the world, but her artistry and ability to 'own' everything that she sings is in my opinion second to none. After hearing her delivery of this song, I am confident that there is nobody who could have performed it with such unique power of expression and creativity. Her vocal melodies during the closing section of the song may well be the best minute of music I will ever have my name on!"

The Courage To Be was released on August 24th, 2018, and features a 21-minute orchestrally driven epic, high-octane jazz fusion, and a variety of other diverse influences including swing and electronic music. In addition, The Courage To Be includes a four-part musical suite that thematically tells a story of separation and hardship, but also hope and transcendence. The album features guest performances from vocalist Anneke Van Giersbergen, guitarist Timo Somers (Delain, Vengeance), and cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne (Leprous, Musk Ox). The Courage To Be was produced by the band and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima (Ayreon, The Gentle Storm, Devin Townsend Project). Pre-order The Courage To Be now here.

