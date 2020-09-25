REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Pays Tribute To ANATHEMA - "Thank You For The Bottomless Treasure Trove That Is Your Artistry" (Video)

UK-based Anathema have announced they are going on "indefinite hiatus." Their official statement is available below.

Redemption / Lux Terminus keyboardist Vikram Shakar has posted a tribute to Anathema, found below.

Shankar: "Anathema - 'Anathema' - my tribute and elegy to the band who has influenced me more than any other. Thank you for the bottomless treasure trove that is your artistry. I can only hope that one day I can impact just one person the way you have impacted me."