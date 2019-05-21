REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Posts Solo Piano Cover Of Game Of Thrones Theme

Redemption / Lux Terminus keyboardist Vikram Shankar has posted the following update:

"Genuinely can't believe Game Of Thrones is over. So, this morning I felt inspired to play this iconic theme. Such a wonderful piece of music out of the mind of the master Ramin Djawadi."

In the video below, watch as Principal Master Builder Ron Thorn and Game of Thrones creator and show runner D.B. Weiss talk through the Fender Custom Shop Game of Thrones Sigil Collection. Featuring a Game of Thrones House Stark, Telecaster a Games of Thrones House Lannister, Jaguar and a Game of Thrones House Targaryen, Stratocaster. This limited-edition series is hand-built to order in the Fender Custom Shop.

Performers: Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, Ramin Djawadi, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Prophets Of Rage’s Tom Morello, and Dan Weiss.