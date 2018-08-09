REDEMPTION Land On International Charts With Long Night's Journey Into Day Album

Redemption recently released their seventh full-length album, Long Night's Journey Into Day. The band has entered the international charts. See below for all positions.

#17 - Current Hard Music Albums (US)

#19 - Top New Artist Albums (US)

#42 - Record Label Independent Current Albums (US)

#109 - Top New Artist Albums Consumption (US)

#174 - Top Current Albums (US)

#176 - Current Digital Albums (US)

#69 - Media Control Top 100 (Germany)

#83 - Hard Music Charts (Canada)

Long Night's Journey Into Day tracklisting:

"Eyes You Dare Not Meet In Dreams"

"Someone Else's Problem"

"The Echo Chamber"

"Impermanent"

"Indulge In Color"

"Little Men"

"And Yet"

"The Last Of Me"

"New Year's Day"

"Long Night's Journey Into Day"

"New Year's Day":

"Someone Else's Problem" video:

"Little Men":

"Indulge In Color" playthrough video:

Redemption guitarist Nik van Dyk recently issued the following update: "For those of you in Los Angeles who have been curious about my band, I'm pleased to announce we are playing the world famous Whiskey on the Sunset Strip on September 19th. Make me proud and let's sell out!"

For ticket information go to this location.

As previously announced, Redemption will appear at ProgPower USA 2018 on September 8th in Atlanta, GA, with more US dates coming soon.

Redemption lineup:

Tom Englund - vocals

Nick van Dyk - guitars

Sean Andrews - bass

Chris Quirarte - drums

Vikram Shankar - keyboards

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)