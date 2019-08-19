REDEMPTION / LUX TERMINUS Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Teases New Solo Piano Album (Video)

Redemption / Lux Terminus keboardist Vikram Shankar has checked in with the following update:

"Been working on finishing up my solo piano album lately. Here's a segment from an as-of-yet untitled track from it. Made some strides with the concept and feelings behind the music today and very excited to finish this record up!"

"Check out Lux Terminus's live video of our cover of Toto's "Africa"! And yes, we may or may not have added a breakdown to this song..."

The video below was shot at Lux Terminus' The Courage To Be celebration show at The Foundry Concert Club in Lakewood, Ohio on January 4th. Check out the band's version of Toto's "Africa", something Shankar calls "some of the most fun I have EVER had on a stage!"