REDEMPTION Members TOM S. ENGLUND And VIKRAM SHANKAR Launch SILENT SKIES; Debut Single "Horizons" Streaming

Soulfood Music Distribution’s inhouse label Sweet Lemon proudly announces the signing of a very special new project: Silent Skies!

If you voice Scandinavian melancholy and let it run through the virtuosic fingers of an Oberlin Conservatory film score graduate, you get Silent Skies. It is the sum of two individual musical journeys that came together by coincidence; some would even call it fate.

Tom S. Englund, vocalist of Swedish band Evergrey, and Vikram Shankar's ways crossed when Englund saw Shankar re-interpret one of his compositions on piano on YouTube. A swift email suggesting a collaboration gave birth to ideas of a musical landscape rooted in cinematic, film score music, driven by Shankar's tender and emotive piano playing, but with the added sound of Englund's unique and charismatic vocals and strong melodic sensibility.

The compositions are both bleak and hopeful, setting a sombre tone, and with lyrics that stem from self-reflection and existential contemplation, the atmospheric music of Silent Skies is engrossing and hypnotizing, evoking in the listener visions for the inner eye.

Silent Skies today debut with their single “Horizons”, which includes three different versions of the song. “Horizons” is available now on all streaming services and Youtube. It was recorded and produced in Sweden and USA by Vikram Shankar and Tom S Englund, mixed by Christer-André Cederberg, Cederberg Studios Kristiansand, Norway.

