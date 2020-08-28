REDEMPTION Share “The Suffocating Silence” Live Video

Progressive metal act, Redemption, led by guitarist Nick van Dyk and fronted by legendary Tom S. Englund (the charismatic frontman of Swedish dark melodic metal band Evergrey), have released Alive In Color on Blu-Ray/2CD and DVD/2CD sets via AFM Records. An official live video for the song "The Suffocating Silence" can be seen below.

Co-headlining the ProgPower USA festival, Redemption's Alive In Color captures the perfect musicianship of all members in the band, making this concert a real treat for fans of progressive metal.

Alive In Color is available to order here.

BluRay/DVD tracklisting:

Intro / "Noonday Devil"

"The Suffocating Silence"

"The Echo Chamber"

"Damaged"

"Someone Else’s Problem"

"Little Men"

"Long Night’s Journey Into Day"

"Threads" (feat. Ray Alder)

"Black & White World"

"Indulge In Color" (feat. Chris Poland)

"Walls"

+ Extras

2CD tracklisting:

CD1:

Intro / "Noonday Devil"

"The Suffocating Silence"

"The Echo Chamber"

"Damaged"

"Someone Else’s Problem"

"Little Men"

"Long Night’s Journey Into Day"

CD2:

"Threads" (feat. Ray Alder)

"Black & White World"

"Indulge In Color" (feat. Chris Poland)

"Peace Sells (But Who’s Buying)" (feat. Chris Poland)

"Walls"

"Threads" (feat. Tom Englund)

"Indulge In Color" (Simone Mularoni Solo)

"Indulge In Color" video: