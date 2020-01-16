REDLIGHT KING Covers RUSH Classic "Working Man"; Music Video Streaming

January 16, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock redlight king rush

REDLIGHT KING Covers RUSH Classic "Working Man"; Music Video Streaming

Los Angeles-based rock band, Redlight King, have released a cover of the Rush classic, "Working Man". A video for the song can be seen below. Order the single here.

Says frontman Mark Kasprzyk: "Rush has always been a major influence of the band. It comes as a shock we are releasing our cover of 'Working Man' at the time of Neil Peart’s death. We share their Canadian heritage and respect their musicianship, and integrity. We hope we have done the song justice and will keep the spirit of the band alive."



Featured Audio

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – “A Life Of Our Own” (Napalm)

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – “A Life Of Our Own” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

Latest Reviews