REECE Featuring Former ACCEPT / BONFIRE Singer DAVID REECE Releases “A Perfect Apocalypse” Single

Heavy metal vocalist, songwriter and former Accept/Bonfire frontman David Reece will be releasing his new solo album worldwide through Mighty Music on November 9th. Resilient Heart, an album rich on full blown melodic heavy metal, will be the follow-up to his Compromise album, released in 2013.

New single “A Perfect Apocalypse” is streaming below.

Reece comments about the song: "With all the crap that's happening around right now, if I turn on the news I find out that I get angry and depressed with all the conservative right and the ultra-left. Same with what's happening in the Middle East... it never seems to end. We're doing a really good job at destroying ourselves. So, it's a perfect apocalypse. And I truly believe, with the separation of what's happening in the universe, between people and their political beliefs, religious beliefs, that we're in for a lot more trouble than what we're seeing now. And I think now is horrible... But I'm inspired by what I see in TV, what people are talking about and what I see in the newspapers. So that's where the lyric came from. Actually, Jon Wild was personally involved in that, and Marco Angioni only wrote the riff. It's got a really cool kind of Iron Maiden break in the middle of the solo section. We actually play it live quite often because we're doing some of the Eat The Heat stuff that I did with Accept, and the audience loves it. There's a great keyboard section in the opening... It's symphonic, it's heavy, it got it all.”

Resilient Heart is the perfect album for all fans of heavy metal. It's a wide album containing all of the greatest elements within heavy rock and melodic metal. Yet with a modern production.

On Resilient Heart David Reece has teamed up with the Danish musicians Marco Angioni (guitar), Martin J. Andersen (guitar), Malte Frederik Burkert (bass) and Sigurd J. Jensen (drums).

Resilient Heart comes with two different tracklistings. One for CD/digital and one for the ltd. 500 blood red vinyl edition.

CD/digital tracklisting:

"Any Time At All"

"Wicked City Blues"

"Karma"

"Desire"

"I Don't Know Why"

"Two Coins"

"Ain't Got The Balls"

"Forest Through The Trees"

"Perfect Apocalypse"

"Live Before You Die"

"I'm The One"

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Karma"

"Any Time At All"

"I Don't Know Why"

"I'm The One"

"Forest Through The Trees"

Side B

"Perfect Apocalypse"

"Heart Of Stone"

"What About Yesterday"

"Two Coins"

"Live Before You Die"

"A Perfect Apocalypse" video:

"Any Time At All" commentary video:

"Any Time At All" video:

Lineup:

Vocals: David Reece

Guitar: Marco Angioni

Guitar: Martin J. Andersen

Bass: Malte Frederik Burkert

Drums: Sigurd J. Jensen